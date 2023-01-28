Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Nuggets-76ers Game

Nikola Jokic is on the injury report for Saturday's game.

On Saturday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets will be in Philadelphia to face off with the 76ers.

For the game, Nikola Jokic is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable.

He missed Wednesday’s 107-99 loss to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Underdog NBA: "Nikola Jokic (hamstring) listed probable for Saturday."

The two-time MVP is in the middle of a remarkable season with averages of 25.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists and 1.4 steals per contest in 42 games.

He is also shooting 62.9% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range.

In addition, the Nuggets have been remarkable through the first half of the 2022-23 NBA season.

They are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 34-15 record in 49 games.

Over the last ten games, the Nuggets have gone 8-2, and they are 12-11 in the 23 games they have played on the road away from Denver.

As long as the team can have a healthy this season, they should be seen as a legitimate contender in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the 76ers enter the day as one of the hottest teams in the league (they are in the middle of a six-game winning streak).

Through 47 games, they are 31-16, which has them tied for the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

The 76ers are also 8-2 in their last ten games and only 2.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

At home, they are 18-7 in 25 games hosted in Philadelphia.