Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Nuggets-Clippers Game

Nikola Jokic is on the injury report for Friday's game.

On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets will be in California to face off with the Los Angeles Clippers.

However, they could be without their best player, as Nikola Jokic is questionable for the contest.

Underdog NBA: "Nikola Jokic (injury management) questionable for Friday."

The two-time MVP is in the middle of a fantastic season with averages of 24.9 points, 11.0 rebounds,9.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest.

If the Nuggets can stay healthy, they have a roster that could be a contender to make the 2023 NBA Finals.

Right now, they are 28-13 in 41 games, which has them tied with Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and an impressive 8-2 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Nuggets have gone 10-10 in the 20 games they have played outside of Denver, Colorado.

As for the Clippers, they are 22-21 in 43 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 3-7 in their last ten games and 12-9 in the 21 games they have hosted in Los Angeles, California.

Currently, the Clippers are only 2.0 games behind Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks for the fourth seed.

Last week, the Nuggets beat the Clippers 122-91 (in Denver), and Jokic had 12 points, six rebounds and nine assists in 24 minutes of playing time.

The Clippers had an astonishing 13 players score in the game.