Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Nuggets-Pelicans Game

Nikola Jokic is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game.

On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets will be in Louisiana to face off with the New Orleans Pelicans.

However, they could be without their best player for the game, as Nikola Jokic is on the injury report.

The two-time MVP has missed each of the last two games.

Underdog NBA: "Nikola Jokic (hamstring) listed questionable for Tuesday."

Jokic is currently averaging 25.1 points, 11.0 rebounds and 9.9 assists per contest in 41 games (while shooting 62.6% from the field).

In addition, the Nuggets have been sensational to start the season with a 33-14 record in 47 games.

They are the first seed in the Western Conference and have a two-game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies (who are the second seed).

Over the last ten games, the Nuggets have gone 9-1, and they are 11-10 in the 21 games they have played on the road away from Denver, Colorado.

Last season, they lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs but dealt with injuries to key players.

If the Nuggets are healthy, they could be a contender to make the 2023 NBA Finals.

As for the Pelicans, they are the fourth seed in the west with a 26-21 record in 47 games.

They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and are 3-7 in their last ten games.

That said, the Pelicans have been a tough team to beat on their home floor, as they have an outstanding 17-6 record in the 23 games they have hosted in New Orleans, Louisiana.