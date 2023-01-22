Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Thunder-Nuggets Game

Nikola Jokic is on the injury report for Sunday's game.

On Sunday night, the Denver Nuggets are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in Colorado.

However, they could be without their best player for the game, as Nikola Jokic is on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Nikola Jokic (hamstring) listed questionable for Sunday."

The two-time MVP missed Friday's 134-111 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

He is averaging 25.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists and 1.4 steals per contest in 41 games.

In addition, the former second-round pick is also shooting 62.6% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range.

The Nuggets come into the night with a 33-13 record in 46 games, which has them as the first seed in the Western Conference.

They are also in the middle of a nine-game winning streak and 22-3 in the 25 games they have hosted in Denver, Colorado.

As long as they are healthy, the Nuggets should be seen as a contender in the Western Conference.

Last season, they dealt with injuries and were the sixth seed in the west (they lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Golden State Warriors).

As for the Thunder, they got off to a slow start to the season but have been playing better over the last few weeks (they are 7-3 in their previous ten games).

Right now, they are 22-24 in 46 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

On the road, they have struggled, going 8-15 in 23 games away from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (they are 14-9 at home).