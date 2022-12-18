Nikola Jokic's Injury Status Hornets-Nuggets Game

Nikola Jokic is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Denver Nuggets.

On Sunday night, the Denver Nuggets are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in Colorado.

For the game, Nikola Jokic is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he will more than likely be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "Nikola Jokic (knee) listed probable for Sunday."

Jokic is currently averaging 24.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.5 steals per contest in 25 games.

The two-time MVP is 25 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and four steals in Friday's 128-106 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Right now, the Nuggets are tied with the Phoenix Suns for the third seed in the Western Conference with a 17-11 record in 28 games.

They are 1.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed.

Over the last ten games, the Nuggets are 6-4, and are 8-3 in the 11 games they have hosted in Colorado.

If the Nuggets can stay healthy, they have a chance to be a contender.

As for the Hornets, they come into the night as one of the worst teams in the NBA.

They are 7-22 in their first 29 games, which has them as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Hornets are also in the middle of a seven-game losing streak and are 2-8 in the last ten games.

On the road, they have gone 3-11 in 14 games played outside of North Carolina.