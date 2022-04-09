Skip to main content
Nikola Jokic's Status For Lakers-Nuggets Game

Nikola Jokic's Status For Lakers-Nuggets Game

Nikola Jokic is listed as questionable for Sunday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers.

Nikola Jokic is listed as questionable for Sunday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers.

The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday evening in Colorado, and for the game they could be without their best player. 

2021 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic is listed as questionable due to a wrist injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Nuggets come into the contest as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-33 record in the 81 games that they have played in so far this season. 

Sunday will be their final regular season game of the 2021-22 NBA season. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18015270_168388303_lowres-2
Injuries

Nikola Jokic's Status For Sunday's Nuggets Game

By Ben Stinar28 seconds ago
USATSI_16422005_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Bucks-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_17763146_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kings Injury Report Against The Clippers

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_17408172_168388303_lowres
News

Dejounte Murray's Status For Warriors-Spurs Game

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_10105830_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Status For Warriors-Spurs Game

By Ben Stinar34 minutes ago
USATSI_17966446_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jordan Poole's Status For Warriors-Spurs Game

By Ben Stinar34 minutes ago
USATSI_17129274_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Final Status For Pelicans-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar49 minutes ago
USATSI_17858531_168388303_lowres
News

Grizzlies And Pelicans Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar51 minutes ago
USATSI_17903251_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pelicans And Grizzlies Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar52 minutes ago