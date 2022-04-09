Nikola Jokic's Status For Sunday's Nuggets Game

Nikola Jokic's Status For Lakers-Nuggets Game
Nikola Jokic is listed as questionable for Sunday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers.
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday evening in Colorado, and for the game they could be without their best player.
2021 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic is listed as questionable due to a wrist injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Nuggets come into the contest as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-33 record in the 81 games that they have played in so far this season.
Sunday will be their final regular season game of the 2021-22 NBA season.
