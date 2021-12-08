Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Nuggets-Pelicans Game

The Denver Nuggets are in New Orleans to play the Pelicans on Wednesday night, and for the game 2021 MVP Nikola Jokic showed up on the injury report with an arm injury.

However, he is listed as probable for the game, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nuggets come into the game with an underwhelming 11-12 record on the season in their first 23 games.

After making the second round of the playoffs last season, they were expected to be a contender this season, but have had lots of players in and out of the lineup.

As for the Pelicans, they have not had Zion Williamson this season, so they were expected to be bad.

They come into the game 7-19.

