Nikola Jokic's Status For Nuggets-Mavs Game

On Sunday night, the Denver Nuggets will once again be facing off with the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.

However, they will remain without their best player Nikola Jokic.

The back-to-back MVP remains ruled out for the third straight game due to health and safety protocols.

Underdog NBA: "Nikola Jokic (health protocols) listed out for Sunday."

The Nuggets have lost each of their last two games without Jokic, and they are coming off a 127-99 blowout loss to the Mavs on Friday night.

Luka Doncic went off for 33 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, while Bruce Brown Jr. led the Nuggets with 18 points and seven assists.

Coming into the night, the Nuggets are tied with the Phoenix Suns and Mavs for the fourth seed in the west.

They are 9-6 in their first 15 games and 5-5 in the ten games they have played on the road away from Colorado.

In 13 games, Jokic is averaging 20.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest (on 60.6% shooting from the field).

He leads the team in points, rebounds, assists and steals, which illustrates just how important he is to their success.

As for the Mavs, they have been phenomenal at home, with an 8-2 record in ten games.

Their struggles have come on the road, where they have a 1-4 record in five games.

Doncic has been sensational to start the year with averages of 34.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 2.0 steals per contest (on 49.7% shooting from the field).