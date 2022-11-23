Nikola Jokic's Status For Nuggets-Thunder Game

On Wednesday evening, the Denver Nuggets are in Oklahoma to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, they could be without their best player, as Nikola Jokic is listed as questionable for the contest.

Underdog NBA: "Nikola Jokic (conditioning) listed questionable Wednesday."

Jokic had missed three games in a row before returning on Tuesday night against the Detroit Pistons.

The two-time MVP played 37 minutes and had 31 points, nine rebounds, ten assists, one steal and one block.

However, they lost to the Pistons 110-108 on their home floor.

Jokic has been sensational to start the season, with averages of 21.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest in 14 games.

The Nuggets have one of the best rosters in the league but struggled to stay healthy last season.

That being said, Jokic still got them to the NBA Playoffs as the sixth seed in the Western Conference (they lost to the Golden State Warriors in the first round in five games).

This season, they are 10-7 in their first 17 games, which has them tied with the New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers for the fifth seed.

On the road, they are 6-5 in 11 games away from Colorado.

As for the Thunder, they are 7-10 in their first 17 games, which has them as the 12th seed.

Currently, they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and 4-4 in eight games at home.

They have missed the NBA Playoffs in each of the last two seasons.