Skip to main content

Nikola Jokic's Status For Nuggets-Thunder Game

Nikola Jokic is questionable for Wednesday’s game between the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Wednesday evening, the Denver Nuggets are in Oklahoma to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder.   

However, they could be without their best player, as Nikola Jokic is listed as questionable for the contest. 

Underdog NBA: "Nikola Jokic (conditioning) listed questionable Wednesday."

Jokic had missed three games in a row before returning on Tuesday night against the Detroit Pistons.  

The two-time MVP played 37 minutes and had 31 points, nine rebounds, ten assists, one steal and one block.  

However, they lost to the Pistons 110-108 on their home floor.  

Jokic has been sensational to start the season, with averages of 21.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest in 14 games. 

The Nuggets have one of the best rosters in the league but struggled to stay healthy last season.  

That being said, Jokic still got them to the NBA Playoffs as the sixth seed in the Western Conference (they lost to the Golden State Warriors in the first round in five games). 

This season, they are 10-7 in their first 17 games, which has them tied with the New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers for the fifth seed. 

On the road, they are 6-5 in 11 games away from Colorado. 

As for the Thunder, they are 7-10 in their first 17 games, which has them as the 12th seed. 

Currently, they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and 4-4 in eight games at home. 

They have missed the NBA Playoffs in each of the last two seasons. 

USATSI_19489507_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nikola Jokic's Status For Nuggets-Thunder Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17858354_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Clippers-Warriors Game On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17548905_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Bulls-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17579242_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat's Injury Report Against The Wizards

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17522709_168388303_lowres
Injuries

De'Andre Hunter's Status For Kings-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17861426_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Wizards-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_13653138_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Trail Blazers And Cavs Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18421933_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry's Status For Clippers-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17053144_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For 76ers-Hornets Game

By Ben Stinar