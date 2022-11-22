Nikola Jokic's Status For Pistons-Nuggets Game

On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets are hosting the Detroit Pistons in Colorado, but they could remain without their best player for the game.

Nikola Jokic has missed the last three games due to health and safety protocols, and he is listed as doubtful for Tuesday against the Pistons.

Jokic is averaging 20.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

He leads the Nuggets in all four categories and is coming off winning two straight MVP Awards.

In the previous three games without the former second-round pick, the Nuggets have gone 1-2.

However, they are coming off a 98-97 win in Texas over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Currently, the team is 10-6 in their first 16 games, which has them tied with the Phoenix Suns for the second seed in the Western Conference.

At home, they are 4-1 in the five games they have hosted in Colorado.

Going up against the Pistons should not be a big challenge, as they are the worst team in the NBA right now.

They are 3-15 in their first 18 games and in the middle of a seven-game losing streak.

On the road, they are still looking for their first victory away from Michigan (0-10).

In their last game, they lost to the Sacramento Kings in California by a score of 137-129.

Last season, the Nuggets lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, while the Pistons have not made the postseason since 2019.