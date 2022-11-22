Skip to main content

Nikola Jokic's Updated Status For Pistons-Nuggets Game

Nikola Jokic has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday’s game between the Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets.
On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets are hosting the Detroit Pistons in Colorado, and for the game, they have updated the status of Nikola Jokic. 

Jokic was originally listed as doubtful due to health and safety protocols, but he has now been upgraded to questionable.   

Underdog NBA: "Nikola Jokic (health protocols) now listed questionable Tuesday."

The former second-round pick has won the MVP Award in back-to-back seasons and is one of the best players in the entire NBA. 

Unfortunately, he has missed each of the last three games.   

In that span, the Nuggets are 1-2 but are coming off a 98-97 win over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in Texas on Saturday night.   

In the 13 games he's played in, he is averaging 20.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

He leads the Nuggets in all four categories, which shows just how important he is to their success.  

The Nuggets are 10-6 in the 16 games, which has them tied with the Phoenix Suns for the second seed in the Western Conference. 

At home, they have been excellent, with a 4-1 record in the five games in Colorado. 

Meanwhile, the Pistons come into the game with the worst record in the league. 

They are 3-15 in 18 total games, which has them as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference. 

In addition, they are in the middle of a seven-game losing streak and an abysmal 0-10 on the road.

The franchise is in rebuilding mode and has not been to the postseason since 2019. 

