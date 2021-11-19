Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Bulls-Nuggets Game
    Nikola Jokic is questionable for the game between the Chicago Bulls and Denver Nuggets on Friday.
    Friday night will be an exciting matchup between the Chicago Bulls and Denver Nuggets. 

    Both are one of the tops teams in their conference. 

    The Bulls come into the game with a 10-5 record, while the Nuggets are 9-6. 

    For the game in Denver, the Nuggets could be without 2021 MVP NIk who is questionable with a wrist injury. 

    The Bulls have new additions of DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball who have been a phenomenal upgrade to the roster and have fit in seamlessly with All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine. 

    As for the Nuggets, they had a great regular season last year, but got swept in the second round of the playoffs by the Phoenix Suns.

    Their season will be defined by how they do in the playoffs, because they have had many good regular seasons, but a lack of playoff success over the last several years. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

