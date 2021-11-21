Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Denver Nuggets-Phoenix Suns Game
    Nikola Jokic is questionable for the game between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns
    Sunday night will be a rematch of the second round series between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns. 

    Last season, the Suns swept the Nuggets to advance to the Western Conference Finals. 

    On Sunday the two teams are playing once again in Arizona, and for the game the Nuggets may be without their best player. 

    2021 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic has been listed as questionable for the game with a wrist injury, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Nuggets come into the game with a 9-7 record after losing at home to the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. 

    They did not have Jokic in that game. 

    As for the Suns, they started out the season 1-3, but are now on an 11-game winning streak and have a 12-3 record. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Nuggets-Suns Game

