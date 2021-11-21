Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Nuggets-Suns Game

Sunday night will be a rematch of the second round series between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns.

Last season, the Suns swept the Nuggets to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

On Sunday the two teams are playing once again in Arizona, and for the game the Nuggets may be without their best player.

2021 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic has been listed as questionable for the game with a wrist injury, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nuggets come into the game with a 9-7 record after losing at home to the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

They did not have Jokic in that game.

As for the Suns, they started out the season 1-3, but are now on an 11-game winning streak and have a 12-3 record.

