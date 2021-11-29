Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Nuggets Game On Monday

The Denver Nuggets will be in Miami, Florida, to take on the Heat on Monday night.

Coming into the game the Nuggets have a record of 9-10 in their first 19 games of the season, and the Heat have a record of 13-7 in their first 20 games.

2021 MVP Nikola Jokic has been listed as questionable for the game with a wrist injury, and his status for Monday night can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Jokic has missed the last four games.

The two teams underachieved in the postseason last year; the Heat (coming off of a trip to the NBA Finals) got swept in the first round, and the Nuggets got swept in the second round.

