Nikola Jokic's Official Injury Status For Bulls-Nuggets Game On Friday Night
The Denver Nuggets will be without the NBA's 2021 MVP on Friday night when they host the Chicago Bulls in Colorado.
Nikola Jokic has been ruled out for the game with a wrist injury, and his status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Nuggets come into the game with a 9-6 record in their first 15 games, and after getting swept in the second round of the playoffs last season by the Phoenix Suns, the success of their season will be determined by how they do in the playoffs.
As for the Bulls, they have not made the postseason since the 2017 season, and so them making the playoffs will be a huge milestone.
The new additions of DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball have been a great fit.
