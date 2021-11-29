Nikola Jokic's Official Injury Status For Nuggets-Heat Game

Nikola Jokic will play when the Denver Nuggets visit the Miami Heat on Monday evening in Florida.

The 2021 NBA MVP had originally been listed as questionable for the game with wrist injury.

The status of Jokic for the game on Monday can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nuggets come into the game with a 9-10 record in their first 19 games of the season, and are coming off of a trip to the playoffs that ended in a sweep in the second round.

As for the Heat, they come into the game with a 13-7 record in their first 20 games, and were swept in the first round of the playoffs last season by the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks.

