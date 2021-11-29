Publish date:
Nikola Jokic's Official Injury Status For Nuggets-Heat Game
Nikola Jokic will be active for the game between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.
Nikola Jokic will play when the Denver Nuggets visit the Miami Heat on Monday evening in Florida.
The 2021 NBA MVP had originally been listed as questionable for the game with wrist injury.
The status of Jokic for the game on Monday can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Nuggets come into the game with a 9-10 record in their first 19 games of the season, and are coming off of a trip to the playoffs that ended in a sweep in the second round.
As for the Heat, they come into the game with a 13-7 record in their first 20 games, and were swept in the first round of the playoffs last season by the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.