Nikola Jokic's Updated Injury Status For Pacers-Nuggets Game

Nikola Jokic has been added to Friday's injury report.

On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets are hosting the Indiana Pacers in Colorado.

However, they could be without their best player, as Nikola Jokic has been added to the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Nikola Jokic (hamstring) now listed questionable Friday."

The two-time MVP is averaging 25.1 points, 11.0 rebounds and 9.9 assists per contest while shooting 62.6% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range.

With the way he has played, there is an excellent chance Jokic could win his third straight MVP Award this season.

The Nuggets come into the game as the best team in the Western Conference with a 32-13 record in 45 games.

They are in the middle of an eight-game winning streak and are 9-1 in their last ten games.

At home, the Nuggets have been sensational, with a 21-3 record in the 24 games they have hosted in Colorado.

If the team can stay healthy, there is no question they should be seen as a contender.

Meanwhile, the Pacers come into the night as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-23 record in 46 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and in the middle of a five-game losing streak.

On the road, the Pacers have gone 8-14 in the 22 games they have played away from Indianapolis.

Earlier this season, the Nuggets beat the Pacers 122-119 (on the road).

Jokic had 24 points, four rebounds and six assists in 21 minutes of playing time.

Bennedict Mathurin led the Pacers with 30 points.