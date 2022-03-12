Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Knicks

Update: Dillon Brooks has been ruled out for the game.

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the New York Knicks in Tennessee on Friday, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Grizzlies against the Knicks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Tyrell Terry and Santi Aldama have both been ruled out for the contest, while Dillon Brooks is listed as doubtful due to a left ankle sprain.

The Grizzlies come into the game as one of the best teams in the NBA with a 45-22 record in 67 games, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games overall, and 23-10 in 33 games at home this season.

