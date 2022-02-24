Kevin Durant's Status For Celtics-Nets Game
Kevin Durant has been ruled out for Thursday's game between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.
The Brooklyn Nets will return from the All-Star break on Thursday evening when they host the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center in New York.
For the game, Kevin Durant has been ruled out, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Durant has been out since January 15 with a knee injury.
The Nets are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-28 record in 59 games.
At one point this season they had been as high as the first seed in the conference, but an 11-game losing streak slid them all the way down to the eighth spot.
In their last ten games overall they are just 2-8.
