James Harden's Status For Wizards-Nets Game

The Brooklyn Nets will be in D.C. to take on the Washington Wizards on Thursday night, but for the game they will be without one of their best players.

2018 MVP James Harden has been ruled out for the game due to a hamstring injury, and his status for Thursday night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Nets are in the middle of a huge slump, and they are on a nine-game losing streak.

They have fallen all the way to the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-25 record in 54 games.

At one point this season they were the top seed in the entire conference.

On paper, they have one of the best rosters of all-time, but they have rarely all been on the floor together.

