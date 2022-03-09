Brandon Ingram's Status For Magic-Pelicans Game
The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Orlando Magic in Louisiana on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.
Brandon Ingram is ruled out due to a hamstring injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Pelicans got crushed 132-111 in their last game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday evening in Tennessee.
On the season, they are 27-38 in 65 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.
As of right now, they would be in the final play-in tournament spot.
Last month they traded for C.J. McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers, so when Zion Williamson returns; they will have a big-three with McCollum, Williamson and Ingram.
