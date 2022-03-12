Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Hornets-Pelicans Game

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Charlotte Hornets on Friday evening in Louisiana, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.

Brandon Ingram has been ruled out for the game due to a hamstring injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyPros.

The Pelicans come into the game as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 27-39 record in the 66 games that they have played in so far this season.

Currently, they have lost three straight games, and are 5-5 in their last ten games overall.

Last month, they traded for star shooting guard C.J. McCollum in a deal they made with the Portland Trail Blazers.

