A New York Knicks Star Has Been Ruled Out For The Season

Knicks Star Has Been Ruled Out For The Season

Cam Reddish of the New York Knicks has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a right shoulder AC joint injury. Reddish began his season with the Atlanta Hawks, but was traded to the Knicks in January.

On Thursday, the New York Knicks have announced that Cam Reddish will miss the remainder of the season due to a right shoulder AC joint injury.  

The announcement from the Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the PR.   

"Cam Reddish sustained a right shoulder AC joint injury in Monday’s game against Sacramento and will miss the remainder of the season," the statement from the Knicks said.     

Reddish began his career with the Atlanta Hawks after being drafted with the tenth overall pick in 2019, and was traded to the Knicks in January.    

The 22-year-old ends his season with averaged of 10.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 49 games.  

The Knicks are currently 28-39, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.      

