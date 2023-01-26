Nuggets And Bucks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Denver Nuggets in Wisconsin.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Nuggets have ruled out Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Collin Gillespie, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Jack White.

Bones Hyland has been upgraded to available.

As for the Bucks, they will be without Serge Ibaka, Bobby Portis and MarJon Beauchamp.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nuggets will start Brown, Braun, Cancar, Gordon, Nnaji on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bucks will start Holiday, Allen, Connaughton, Giannis, Lopez on Wednesday."

The Nuggets are on the second night of a back-to-back after beating the New Orleans Pelicans 99-98 in Louisiana on Tuesday.

They come into the matchup with the Bucks as the first seed in the Western Conference with a 34-14 record in 48 games.

Over the last ten games, the Nuggets have gone 9-1, and they are 12-10 in the 22 games they have played on the road away from Denver.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-17 record in 47 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and an incredible 18-5 in the 23 games they have hosted in Milwaukee.

This will be the first time the Nuggets and Bucks have faced off during the 2022-23 NBA season.

If healthy, both of them have the talent to compete for the 2023 NBA Finals.