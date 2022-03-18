Nuggets And Cavs Injury Reports

The Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in Ohio on Friday night, and for the game the two teams have announced their injury reports.

The full injury report for both squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Every single player on the injury report for both teams has already been ruled out for the contest except for Zeke Nnaji, who is questionable due to a knee injury.

The Nuggets come into the game as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 42-28 record in the 70 games that they have played this season.

As for the Cavs, they come into the game a the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-30 record in 69 games.

