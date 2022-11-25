Nuggets And Clippers Injury Reports

On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers are facing off in California.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Nuggets have ruled out Collin Gillespie, Jeff Green and Bones Hyland.

Meanwhile, Michael Porter Jr. and Ish Smith are both listed as questionable.

Nikola Jokic, who is their best player, is probable.

As for the Clippers, they have ruled out Brandon Boston Jr., Paul George, Luke Kennard, Kawhi Leonard, Jason Preston and Moussa Diabate.

NBA's official injury report

Without George and Leonard, the Clippers will be down their two best players.

Leonard missed their last game on Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors, and George has missed each of the last two games.

The Nuggets come into the game tied with the New Orleans Pelicans for the second seed in the Western Conference.

They are 11-7 in their first 18 games and 7-5 in the 12 games they have played on the road away from Colorado.

Jokic has been brilliant to start the season, with averages of 22.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest.

The two-time MVP is also shooting 62.7% shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, the Clippers are 11-8 in their first 19 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They are coming off a 124-107 loss to the Warriors and are 6-4 in the ten games they have played at home.

The biggest key to the season for the Clippers will be their ability to stay healthy because they have one of the most talented rosters in the league.