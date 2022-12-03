Nuggets And Hawks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks have announced their final injury reports and starting lineups.

On Friday evening, Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks are facing off in Georgia at State Farm Arena.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Nuggets will be without Collin Gillespie, Michael Porter Jr., Peyton Watson and Jeff Green.

Bones Hyland and Jamal Murray have been upgraded to available.

As for the Hawks, Trae Young, John Collins, De'Andre Hunter, Justin Holiday and Trent Forrest have all been ruled out.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Clint Capela, Jalen Johnson and Frank Kaminsky have all been upgraded to available.

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nuggets will start Murray, Caldwell-Pope, Brown, Gordon, Jokic on Friday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Hawks will start Murray, Culver, Griffin, Johnson, Capela on Friday."

The Nuggets come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 14-7 record in 21 games.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and have gone 6-4 in their last ten games.

Nikola Jokic has won the MVP Award in each of the last two seasons and is averaging 22.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 8.9 assists in 18 games.

Meanwhile, the Hawks come into the game tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 12-10 in their first 22 games and 7-4 in the 11 games they have hosted in Georgia.

All-Star guard Dejounte Murray will need to have a big night since they will be playing shorthanded.