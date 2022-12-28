Nuggets And Kings Injury Reports

The Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings have announced their injury reports.

On Wednesday evening, the Sacramento Kings are hosting the Denver Nuggets in California for the second consecutive night.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).

The Nuggets have ruled out Collin Gillespie and Jeff Green, while Bruce Brown, Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray are all listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, the Kings will be without Peyton Watson, Keon Ellis and Chima Moneke.

Two-time NBA All-Star Domantas Sabonis is listed as questionable (he did not play Tuesday's 113-106 loss to the Nuggets).

NBA's official injury report

The Nuggets enter the night as the first seed in the Western Conference with a 22-11 record in 33 games.

They are 8-2 in their last ten games and in the middle of a five-game winning streak.

On the road, the Nuggets have gone 10-8 in the 18 games they have played on the road away from Denver.

In Tuesday’s win over the Kings, Michael Porter Jr. led the way with 30 points, six rebounds and two assists.

As for the Kings, they come into the matchup tied with the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

At home, the Kings are 9-7 in the 16 games they have hosted in Sacramento, California.

The franchise has not made the NBA Playoff since 2006, but there is an excellent chance that they will be able to end the drought in 2023.