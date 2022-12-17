Nuggets And Lakers Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets will face off in California.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Nuggets have ruled out Collin Gillespie, Michael Porter Jr., Peyton Watson and Jack White.

As for the Lakers, Cole Swider, Scotty Pippen Jr., Juan Toscano-Anderson and Wenyen Gabriel have been ruled out.

Meanwhile, LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been upgraded to available.

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nuggets will start Murray, Caldwell-Pope, Brown, Gordon, Jokic on Friday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Lakers will start Schroder, Beverley, Walker, James, Davis on Friday."

The Nuggets are coming off a 141-128 win over the Washington Wizards, while the Lakers are coming off a 122-118 loss to the Boston Celtics.

Through 27 games, the Nuggets have gone 17-10, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

Currently, they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and 7-3 in their last ten games.

The Lakers are 11-16 in 27 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

In their last ten games, they have gone 5-5.

On the road, the Nuggets have gone 9-7 in 16 games, while the Lakers are 6-7 in 13 games at home.

The Lakers defeated the Nuggets 121-110 in October (at home), which was their first victory of the 2022-23 NBA season.

James had 26 points, six rebounds and eight assists, and Nikola Jokic had 23 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.