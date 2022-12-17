Nuggets And Lakers Injury Reports

The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers are facing off in California.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 7:30 Eastern Time).

The Nuggets will be without Collin Gillespie, Michael Porter Jr., Peyton Watson and Jack White.

As for the Lakers, they will be without Scotty Pippen Jr., Cole Swider, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Wenyen Gabriel.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both listed as probable.

The Nuggets come into the night with a 17-10 record in their first 27 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Nuggets are 9-7 in 16 games away from Colorado.

Right now, they are only 1.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed.

As for the Lakers, they are 11-16 in their first 27 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 6-7 in the 13 they have hosted at home in Los Angeles.

Even with the slow start, they are only two games behind the Golden State Warriors for the tenth seed (the final play-in tournament spot).

The Nuggets and Lakers played in October, and the Lakers won 121-110 at home.

James led the way with 26 points, six rebounds and eight assists, while Nikola Jokic had 23 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.