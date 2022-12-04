Nuggets And Pelicans Injury Reports

The Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans are facing off on Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans are facing off in Louisiana.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 11:30 Eastern Time).

The Nuggets have ruled out Collin Gillespie and Michael Porter Jr., while Jeff Green and Peyton Watson are questionable.

As for the Pelicans, Brandon Ingram, E.J. Liddell, Kira Lewis Jr., Herbert Jones and Dereon Seabron have all been ruled out.

NBA's official injury report

The Nuggets come into the afternoon with a 14-8 record in their first 22 games.

In their most recent game, they lost 117-109 to the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia on Friday night.

Nikola Jokic had 24 points, ten rebounds and eight assists, but they allowed Dejounte Murray to have 34 points and eight assists.

The Nuggets are 6-4 in their last ten games and 8-6 in the 14 games they have played on the road away from Colorado.

As for the Pelicans, they are also 14-8 on the season and are on a roll as of late.

They are 8-2 in their last ten games and in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

In their last game, they defeated the San Antonio Spurs 117-99 in Texas on Friday night.

Zion Williamson led the way with 30 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists (five players scored at least 15 points).

The Nuggets and Pelicans are both tied for the second seed in the Western Conference, so whoever wins Sunday's game will jump over the other in the standings.