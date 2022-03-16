Skip to main content
Nuggets And Wizards Injury Reports

The Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards have announced their injury reports for Wednesday's game.

The Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards are facing off in D.C. on Wednesday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports. 

The full injury report for both squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

The Nuggets come into the game as one of the hottest teams in the entire NBA, and have gone 7-3 in their last ten games overall, and are coming off of a big road win in Philadelphia against the 76ers.

They are 41-28 in the 69 games that they have played, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference. 

As for the Wizards, they come into the game as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-38 record in 67 games. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

