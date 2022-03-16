Nuggets And Wizards Injury Reports

The Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards are facing off in D.C. on Wednesday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.

The full injury report for both squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Nuggets come into the game as one of the hottest teams in the entire NBA, and have gone 7-3 in their last ten games overall, and are coming off of a big road win in Philadelphia against the 76ers.

They are 41-28 in the 69 games that they have played, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Wizards, they come into the game as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-38 record in 67 games.

