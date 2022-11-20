Nuggets Injury Report Against The Mavs

UPDATE: Aaron Gordon has been ruled out for Sunday's game.

On Sunday night, the Denver Nuggets are facing off with the Dallas Mavericks in Texas for the second time in three nights.

The Mavs won the first game in a 127-99 blowout, so the Nuggets will look to rebound off the embarrassing loss.

That being said, they were without several of their top players on Friday, and the same will be true on Sunday.

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Collin Gillespie have been ruled out.

This will be the third straight game Jokic has missed due to health and safety protocols (and the second straight for Murray).

Aaron Gordon and Ish Smith are questionable, and Bones Hyland is probable.

Gordon has not played in the last two games.

NBA's official injury report

The Nuggets come into the night tied with the Phoenix Suns and Mavs for the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 9-6 in their first 15 games of the season and 5-5 in the ten games they have played on the road.

Currently, they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak, which is not surprising considering who they have been playing without.

Jokic has won the NBA MVP Award two seasons in a row, averaging 20.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest (on 60.6% shooting from the field).

He leads the Nuggets in points, assists, rebounds and steals per game.

One way to beat the Mavs will be to slow down All-Star Luka Doncic.

The former third-overall pick had a fantastic game on Friday, finishing the win with 33 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.