Nuggets Injury Report Against The Warriors

The Denver Nuggets have announced their injury report for Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors.

The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Colorado on Thursday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.   

The full injury report for the Nuggets against the Warriors can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

The Nuggets come into the game with a 40-26 record in the 66 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.  

As for the Warriors, they come into the game with a 44-22 record in the 66 games that they have played, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference. 

The two teams played earlier in the week, and the Nuggets beat the short-handed Warriors, who were without a lot of their key players. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

