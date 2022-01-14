Skip to main content
Nuggets Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against Trail Blazers

The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night.

The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night in Colorado, and they have announced their starting lineup for the game. 

The full lineup for the Nuggets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team. 

Their injury report for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of The Denver Post's Mike Singer. 

Markus Howard and Will Barton will be available, and JaMychal Green is also now ruled out due to personal reasons (see tweet from Singer below).     

The Nuggets come into the game as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 20-19 record in 39 games.  

As for the Trail Blazers, they are the tenth seed and 16-24 in 40 games. 

