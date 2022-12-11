O.G. Anunoby's Injury Status For Raptors-Magic Game

O.G. Anunoby is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic.

On Sunday night, the Toronto Raptors will be in Florida to take on the Orlando Magic.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as O.G. Anunoby is on the injury report listed as questionable due to a hip injury.

Underdog NBA: "OG Anunoby (hip) questionable for Sunday."

The former Indiana Hoosier is off to a good start to the season with averages of 19.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.4 steals per contest in 26 games (he has played in every single game this season).

Coming into the night, the Raptors are tied with the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 13-13 in 26 games and 4-6 in their last ten.

At home, the Raptors are sensational, with a 10-3 record in 13 games hosted in Canada, but on the road, they have struggled with a 3-10 record.

Last season, the Raptors were a pleasant surprise when they finished the year as the fifth seed in the east (they lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs in six games to the 76ers).

As for the Magic, they enter the night as one of the worst teams in the entire NBA.

They are 7-20, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 2-8 and are 6-9 in 15 games at home.

However, they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.