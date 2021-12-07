Devin Booker's Injury Status For Spurs-Suns Game

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night in Arizona, and the game will be their first since their 18-game winning streak was ended by the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.

For the game on Monday, the Suns will be without Devin Booker, who is dealing with a hamstring injury.

The All-Star shooting guard's status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Booker has missed the last two games after leaving Tuesday's game against the Warriors with the hamstring injury.

The Suns are 19-4 on the season, and tied with the Warriors for the best record in the entire NBA.

As for the Spurs, they come into the game with an 8-13 record in their first 21 games.

