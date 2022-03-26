Skip to main content
OFFICIAL: Warriors Rule Out Star Player For The Rest Of The Season

On Friday, the Golden State Warriors announced that 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman would miss the remainder of the season.

On Friday, the Golden State Warriors announced that 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.       

Wiseman has not played since last season (April) when he tore his meniscus.   

The announcement from the Warriors can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.   

The opening statement said: "Warriors center James Wiseman, who has missed the first 73 games of the 2021-22 season after undergoing surgery on April 15, 2021 to repair a meniscal tear in his right knee, while be sidelined for the remainder of the season, including the 2022 NBA Playoffs." 

The Warriors are currently the third seed in the Western Conference with a 48-25 record in the season.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

