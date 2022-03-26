OFFICIAL: Warriors Rule Out Star Player For The Rest Of The Season
On Friday, the Golden State Warriors announced that 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman would miss the remainder of the season.
Wiseman has not played since last season (April) when he tore his meniscus.
The announcement from the Warriors can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.
The opening statement said: "Warriors center James Wiseman, who has missed the first 73 games of the 2021-22 season after undergoing surgery on April 15, 2021 to repair a meniscal tear in his right knee, while be sidelined for the remainder of the season, including the 2022 NBA Playoffs."
The Warriors are currently the third seed in the Western Conference with a 48-25 record in the season.
