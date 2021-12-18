The Golden State Warriors Have Released A Big Update About Klay Thompson

Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    The Warriors Have Released A Big Update About Klay Thompson
    The Golden State Warriors have released an update about five-time All-Star Klay Thompson. The three-time NBA Champion has missed each of the last two seasons due to injuries
    On Friday the Golden State Warriors released an update about five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson. 

    The update from the team can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors PR. 

    The release said: "Klay Thompson completed a successful rehab assignment Wednesday with Santa Cruz. Thompson's recovery timeline reminds on-schedule. Final stages of his preparation for return-to play will be conducted with the Warriors. His return date will be announced when finalized and available." 

    The Warriors have been without their star shooting guard for each of the last two seasons, and have missed the playoffs both years he's been out.  

    However, this season the Warriors are tied with the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the entire NBA at 23-5 in their first 28 games. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

