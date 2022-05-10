What? Strange Answer From Grizzlies' Coach About Ja Morant's Injury
The Memphis Grizzlies are in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriros for Game 4 of their second-round of their playoff series on Monday night.
Head coach Taylor Jenkins met with the media before the game, and was asked about Ja Morant's injury status.
Surprisingly, the head coach was very vague when speaking about the All-Star point guard (as relayed by several reporters).
Jenkins confirmed that Morant took an MRI on his knee, but did not share the results of the scan.
Morant got injured at the end of Game 3, and did not return for the final few minutes.
He has been listed all of Monday for Game 4, so he will likely be ruled out.
The Warriors blew out the Grizzlies in Game 3 by a score of 142-112, so they have a 2-1 lead in the series.
A win for the Warriors in Game 4 gives them a commanding 3-1 lead in the series, while a win for the Grizzlies ties up the series at 2-2 and gives them the momentum heading back to Memphis for Game 5.
