Skip to main content

What? Strange Answer From Grizzlies' Coach About Ja Morant's Injury

On Monday, Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins met with the media, and he was asked about the injury status of Ja Morant. The All-Star point guard is listed as doubtful for Game 4 against the Golden State Warriros.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriros for Game 4 of their second-round of their playoff series on Monday night.  

Head coach Taylor Jenkins met with the media before the game, and was asked about Ja Morant's injury status.

Surprisingly, the head coach was very vague when speaking about the All-Star point guard (as relayed by several reporters).

Jenkins confirmed that Morant took an MRI on his knee, but did not share the results of the scan.  

Morant got injured at the end of Game 3, and did not return for the final few minutes. 

He has been listed all of Monday for Game 4, so he will likely be ruled out. 

The Warriors blew out the Grizzlies in Game 3 by a score of 142-112, so they have a 2-1 lead in the series. 

A win for the Warriors in Game 4 gives them a commanding 3-1 lead in the series, while a win for the Grizzlies ties up the series at 2-2 and gives them the momentum heading back to Memphis for Game 5. 

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans were one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA season, and they did so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_18198731_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Strange Answer From Grizzlies' Coach About Ja Morant's Injury

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18197259_168388303_lowres
News

POSTER: Watch Jayson Tatum Throw Down A Massive Dunk In Game 4

By Ben Stinar12 minutes ago
USATSI_18217657_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Game 5

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_18232857_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Lowry's Injury Status For Game 5 In Miami

By Ben Stinar35 minutes ago
USATSI_18231335_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Chris Paul Tweeted On Monday

By Ben Stinar45 minutes ago
USATSI_18185841_168388303_lowres
Injuries

The Latest Status Of Ja Morant For Game 4

By Ben Stinar55 minutes ago
USATSI_18196625_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Big Update To Warriors Injury Report For Game 4

By Ben Stinar58 minutes ago
USATSI_18186244_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks And Celtics Starting Lineups For Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18222066_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Updated Injury Reports For Celtics And Bucks

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago