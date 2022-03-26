Skip to main content
Steve Kerr Gives An Update On Steph Curry's Injury

On Saturday, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave an injury update on Steph Curry. The three-time NBA Champion injured his foot last week against the Boston Celtics.

The Golden State Warriors have been without their best player Steph Curry for the last four games after he hurt his foot against the Boston Celtics on March 16.        

On Saturday, head coach Steve Kerr gave an update on the superstar guard, and the clip of Kerr speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Anthony Slater of The Athletic.     

"I talked to Steph yesterday, and he's still sort of in rehab stage," Kerr said. "He's not on the court yet. Everything's going well, and again they're gonna be cautious and make sure everything is in order by the time he really gets back on the court."

