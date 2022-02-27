The Warriors Have Made Another Roster Move With James Wiseman
On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors announced that they have recalled 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman from the G-League's Santa Cruz Warriors.
The announcement from the team can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors PR.
"The second-year center practiced with the Santa Cruz Warriors yesterday," the Warriors wrote in the release. "He had previously been assigned to Santa Cruz on November 28 and December 11."
Wiseman has yet to play in a game this season as he still recovers from his meniscus injury he sustained last year.
The Warriors have not made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but this year that will likely change.
They are the second seed int he Western Conference with a 43-17 record in 60 games.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.