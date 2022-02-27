The Warriors Have Made Another Roster Move With James Wiseman

Skip to main content
On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors announced that they have recalled 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman from the G-League's Santa Cruz Warriors. 

The announcement from the team can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors PR.  

"The second-year center practiced with the Santa Cruz Warriors yesterday," the Warriors wrote in the release. "He had previously been assigned to Santa Cruz on November 28 and December 11."   

Wiseman has yet to play in a game this season as he still recovers from his meniscus injury he sustained last year.   

The Warriors have not made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but this year that will likely change. 

They are the second seed int he Western Conference with a 43-17 record in 60 games. 

