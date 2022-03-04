Massive Injury Update On Nets Star Joe Harris

On Thursday night, before the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Miami Heat, the Nets announced that Joe Harris is out for the remainder of the season.

The announcement from the team can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.

"Although Joe worked diligently over the past several months to rehab his ankle and exhausted every possible avenue in order to get back on the court with his teammates," General Manager Sean Marks said in a statement. "It has been determined that he will require an additional arthroscopic surgery in the coming weeks. While it is expected that Joe will make a full recover following the procedure, it will unfortunately result in him missing the remainder of the regular season and playoffs."

