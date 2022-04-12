John Collins Injury Status Wednesday

John Collins Injury Status For Hornets-Hawks Game
On Tuesday, Nate McMillan shared that the status of John Collins is still uncertain for Wednesday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks.
The Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Charlotte Hornets at State Farm Arena in Georgia for the play-in tournament on Wednesday evening, and they could be without one of their star players.
On Tuesday, head coach Nate McMillan shared that the status of John Collins still remains uncertain for the contest, as relayed by The Athletic's Chris Kirschner.
The winner of the game will play the loser of the Cavs-Nets game to determine who gets the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Collins played in 54 games this season, and averaged 16.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
The Hawks made the Eastern Conference Finals last season.
