Steve Kerr Gives An Update On Steph Curry

On Tuesday, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave an update on Steph Curry.

The update from Kerr about Curry can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

"He is on the court getting shots up," Kerr said of Curry via Slater. "He's been able to ramp things up a bit."

Curry has been out since March 16 when he injured his foot against the Boston Celtics.

