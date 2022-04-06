Steve Kerr Gives An Update On Steph Curry
On Tuesday, Steve Kerr gave an update on Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.
On Tuesday, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave an update on Steph Curry.
The update from Kerr about Curry can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of The Athletic's Anthony Slater.
"He is on the court getting shots up," Kerr said of Curry via Slater. "He's been able to ramp things up a bit."
Curry has been out since March 16 when he injured his foot against the Boston Celtics.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.