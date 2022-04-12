Warriors Give UPDATE On Steph Curry

On Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors released an injury update on Steph Curry.

The three-time NBA Champion has been out with a foot injury since March 16 when the Warriors lost to the Boston Celtics.

He has missed the team's last 12 games.

"His eventual return to game action---and the possibility of playing this weekend---is undetermined and will be based on his continued progress," the Warriors concluded in their press release.

They will host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday evening to kick off their first-round series.

