Warriors Give UPDATE On Steph Curry

Warriors Give Injury UPDATE On Steph Curry

On Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors released an injury update for Steph Curry.

On Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors released an injury update on Steph Curry.   

The three-time NBA Champion has been out with a foot injury since March 16 when the Warriors lost to the Boston Celtics.   

He has missed the team's last 12 games. 

"His eventual return to game action---and the possibility of playing this weekend---is undetermined and will be based on his continued progress," the Warriors concluded in their press release. 

They will host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday evening to kick off their first-round series. 

