Warriors Give UPDATE On Steph Curry

Warriors Give Injury UPDATE On Steph Curry
On Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors released an injury update for Steph Curry.
The three-time NBA Champion has been out with a foot injury since March 16 when the Warriors lost to the Boston Celtics.
He has missed the team's last 12 games.
"His eventual return to game action---and the possibility of playing this weekend---is undetermined and will be based on his continued progress," the Warriors concluded in their press release.
They will host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday evening to kick off their first-round series.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.