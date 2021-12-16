Publish date:
The Warriors Have Made Another Roster Move With Klay Thompson And James Wiseman
The Golden State Warriors have recalled James Wiseman and Klay Thompson from the Santa Cruz Warriors.
On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors have announced a roster move with James Wiseman and Klay Thompson.
The two injured stars had previously been sent down to practice with the Santa Cruz Warriors (G-League team), and have now been recalled back to the NBA team.
The announcement from the team can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors PR.
Thompson is a five-time All-Star and has been out for the last two seasons with a ACL tear and a torn Achilles.
Wiseman was a rookie last season and is coming off of a meniscal tear.
Even in the absence of both players, the Warriors are 23-5, which is the best record in the entire NBA and good for the first seed in the Western Conference.
