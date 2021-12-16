Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    The Warriors Have Made Another Roster Move With Klay Thompson And James Wiseman
    Publish date:

    The Warriors Have Made Another Roster Move With Klay Thompson And James Wiseman

    The Golden State Warriors have recalled James Wiseman and Klay Thompson from the Santa Cruz Warriors.
    Author:

    The Golden State Warriors have recalled James Wiseman and Klay Thompson from the Santa Cruz Warriors.

    On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors have announced a roster move with James Wiseman and Klay Thompson.    

    The two injured stars had previously been sent down to practice with the Santa Cruz Warriors (G-League team), and have now been recalled back to the NBA team.  

    The announcement from the team can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors PR.   

    Thompson is a five-time All-Star and has been out for the last two seasons with a ACL tear and a torn Achilles.  

    Wiseman was a rookie last season and is coming off of a meniscal tear.  

    Even in the absence of both players, the Warriors are 23-5, which is the best record in the entire NBA and good for the first seed in the Western Conference. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_12874002_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    The Warriors Have Made Another Roster Move With Klay Thompson And James Wiseman

    37 seconds ago
    USATSI_9213577_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Brooklyn Nets Have Officially Signed This Former New York Knicks Star

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17197234_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Rockets' Jalen Green Tweeted

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17145258_168388303_lowres
    News

    Skip Bayless Responds To Kevin Durant's Tweet

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17214027_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Chicago Bulls Have Given An Update On Zach LaVine

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17167212_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Devin Booker's Injury Status For Wizards-Suns Game

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17172483_168388303_lowres
    News

    Spencer Dinwiddie's Status For Wizards-Suns Game

    58 minutes ago
    Klay Thompson suffers an ACL injury during the 2019 NBA finals.
    Injuries

    Stanford Study Breaks Down Impact of ACL Injuries on NBA Players

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17349100_168388303_lowres
    News

    Anthony Edwards Became The Youngest Player In NBA History To Do This

    2 hours ago