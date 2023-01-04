Jalen Suggs Close To Returning From Injury For Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs is hoping to return to the floor from an ankle injury within the next week.

The Orlando Magic are one of the more fascinating teams in the NBA right now.

Currently 13-24 and having the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference, it may not look like they are in a great spot as a franchise, but the Magic have a ton of young, high-potential players on their roster that are getting better every night they play.

Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, Bol Bol and others have been some of the key names mentioned for the Magic this season and 2021 first-round pick Jalen Suggs is looking to come back and make an impact for this organization as well.

Suggs has not played since November 25 due to right ankle soreness and he has only played in a total of 14 games this season. It is worth mentioning that Suggs had surgery on right ankle to address a stress fracture in the offseason, which is why the Magic have been cautious with working him back to full-speed.

Recently, Khobi Price of The Orlando Sentinel reported that Jalen Suggs is hoping to be ready for game action this week after being a “full go” at practice on Monday.

“I’m great. I’m great. I have had the biggest smile on my face these past two weeks,” Suggs said on Tuesday. “You know, just being able to do more every day, ramping up, going to the weight room to actually doing on-court workouts. All of it has been great. I feel like I have been doing the rehab for a lifetime, but every time I have gone through it, I have really gained something different out of it.

“I hate being out and missing moments with my teammates, but we are in a position to make a run… I am ready to get back out there with my brothers and go on this run and get what is ours.”

Prior to missing games with his ankle injury, Suggs was averaging 12.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 41.9 percent from the floor, all of which are improvements from where he was at during his rookie season.

When Jalen Suggs does return, it will be interesting to see what Orlando’s rotations look like, especially since they do have a lot of talent in their backcourt with Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner and Gary Harris as well.

Currently listed as “OUT” for Wednesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jalen Suggs will have a chance to make his return in Orlando’s next game on Thursday, January 5 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

